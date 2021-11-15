Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

