Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 800 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

AUTO stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 614.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

