AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$61.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective decreased by Acumen Capital from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.28.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.79. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

