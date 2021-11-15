Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.77. 3,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,846. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $231.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

