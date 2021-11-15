AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,144,829,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $241.01 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $242.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.