Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report sales of $108.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.26 million and the lowest is $105.41 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $397.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $401.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $435.03 million, with estimates ranging from $431.58 million to $438.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 235.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 167.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

