Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Position Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AX opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.