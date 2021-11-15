B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $164.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock worth $7,095,322 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

