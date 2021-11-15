B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.81.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 749,732 shares of company stock valued at $129,149,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $206.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

