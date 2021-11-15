B. Riley Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $50.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,439,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 152.3% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

