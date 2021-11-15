B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NMI stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

