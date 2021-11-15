B. Riley Cuts Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Price Target to $13.00

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CLPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.15. 85 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,043. The company has a market cap of $146.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

