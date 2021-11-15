B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SFL in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for SFL’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.93. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 227.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

