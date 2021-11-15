Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €100.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €121.56 ($143.01).

ETR SIX2 opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €124.57. Sixt has a 1 year low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($200.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

