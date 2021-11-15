Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.50 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.25 ($0.88). Approximately 316,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,788,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £258.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.98.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

