bAlpha Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $45.63 or 0.00071427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $821,362.24 and $591,685.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00050677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00222416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00086543 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.