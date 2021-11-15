Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,530,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Apria by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apria by 63,382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apria alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,545 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $56,732.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $63,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,685 shares of company stock worth $4,397,849.

Shares of APR opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.