Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of PAYO opened at $8.80 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

