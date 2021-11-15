Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,608 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 22.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $83.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8,318.68 and a beta of 1.05. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

