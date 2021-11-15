Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after buying an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after purchasing an additional 667,311 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,473 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $20.27 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

