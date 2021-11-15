Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

