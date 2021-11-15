Banano Hits Market Cap of $27.97 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded down 29% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $27.97 million and $625,308.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000364 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,634 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,964,379 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.