Bank of America Corp DE Has $28.82 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capri were worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capri by 5.1% in the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

