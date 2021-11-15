Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will report sales of $170.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.13 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $670.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,870. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $494,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,809 shares of company stock worth $3,844,689. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after buying an additional 46,857 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after buying an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

