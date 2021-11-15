Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.61.

BNS stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

