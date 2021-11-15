Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.65

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.65 and last traded at C$83.37, with a volume of 391458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.39.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.
