Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outpeform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.44.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$83.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$60.77 and a one year high of C$83.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9299995 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

