Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$83.00 price target (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.44.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$83.39 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$60.77 and a 12 month high of C$83.62. The firm has a market cap of C$101.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9299995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

