Barclays Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Underweight

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.