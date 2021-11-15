Barclays Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.