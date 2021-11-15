Barclays Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.78 ($46.80).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

