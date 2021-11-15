Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE B opened at $44.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

