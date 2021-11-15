Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $78.00. 37,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

