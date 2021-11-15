Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 1,458 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after acquiring an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock worth $16,859,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $781.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $812.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $888.24.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

