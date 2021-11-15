Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.76 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

