Bath Savings Trust Co Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,527,000 after purchasing an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.60 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.