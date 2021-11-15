BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 496 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

