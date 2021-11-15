Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.54.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.