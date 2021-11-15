Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 496,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

