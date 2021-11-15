Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $50.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.67 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 496,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.