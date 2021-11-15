Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Shares of BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
