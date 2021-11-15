Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of BZH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

