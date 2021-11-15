Berenberg Bank Boosts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,012.50 ($26.29).

SCT opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,097 ($14.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,073.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,936.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

