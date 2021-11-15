Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Up 97.9% Over Last 7 Days

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 97.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $436,075.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

