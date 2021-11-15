Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.