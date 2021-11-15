Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Bio-Path worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

