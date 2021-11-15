Bio-Path’s (BPTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 156.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

NASDAQ:BPTH remained flat at $$4.67 on Monday. 266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,485. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.