BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($5.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $34.53 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

