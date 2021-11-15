Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$10.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.47. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.56 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

