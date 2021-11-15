BitTorrent Tops 1-Day Volume of $523.26 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $523.26 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00077653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008898 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.