Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading 57.5% Higher This Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and $229,606.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00071473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00073024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.36 or 0.07135857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,854.41 or 0.99976920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

