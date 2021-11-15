Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $35.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

