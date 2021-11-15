Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $2.05 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $556,201.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

